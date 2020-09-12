Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,985 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 169,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

