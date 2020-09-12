Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $581,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $155,052,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,529 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $91.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.