Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $544.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $609.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total transaction of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

