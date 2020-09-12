Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $557,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 239,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

