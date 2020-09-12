Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $528,000 in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.57 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

