Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $509,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AMERCO by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,785,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMERCO by 42.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMERCO by 14.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $370.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.42 and its 200-day moving average is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

