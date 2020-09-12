Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $507,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $313.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.96. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

