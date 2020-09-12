Verition Fund Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $237.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,690,615. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.