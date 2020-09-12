Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,263 Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 71,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

