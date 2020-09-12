Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,381 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,404,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,943.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030,364 shares of company stock valued at $800,605,494. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. Avantor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

