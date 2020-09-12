Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,709 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $91,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,782 shares of company stock worth $11,838,816 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $298.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.