Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,548 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 75.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 21.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

NYSE:ATGE opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $42.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.52 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.