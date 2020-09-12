Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Chemed by 23.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $488.36 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $528.29. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total value of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

