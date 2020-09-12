Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

