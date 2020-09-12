Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $83.97 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.