Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

