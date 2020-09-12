Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.