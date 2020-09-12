Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 804,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,450 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.