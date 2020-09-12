Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 377,663 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 695,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

