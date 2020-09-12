Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,638,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,935.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $318,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,821.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,401. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

