Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,051 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,811 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,998 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 328,348 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,042,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,562,000 after acquiring an additional 416,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT opened at $164.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.