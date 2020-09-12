Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,433 Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 109.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 80,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

