Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,969 Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,196,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,342,000 after purchasing an additional 868,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,145,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,470,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

CUZ stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

