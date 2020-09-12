Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Entegris by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Entegris by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Entegris by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

