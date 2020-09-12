Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,609,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,889 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Alcoa Corp has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.