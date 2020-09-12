Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 7,463 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $43.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.