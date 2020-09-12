Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 259,900 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 555,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $356,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 20.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

