Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 30th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

VRSK opened at $181.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,354 shares of company stock valued at $35,883,234. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

