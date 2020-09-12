Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

