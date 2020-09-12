Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,610.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $112.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

