Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 2,623 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 279,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $2,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KREF. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

