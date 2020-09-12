Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Down 6%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.06 and last traded at $23.31. 3,722,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,438,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

