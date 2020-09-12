University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. University Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
University Bancorp Company Profile
