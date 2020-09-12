University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIB opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. University Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Get University Bancorp alerts:

University Bancorp Company Profile

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for University Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for University Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.