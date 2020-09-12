UGI Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

UGI has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91. UGI has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

