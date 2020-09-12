UGI Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
UGI has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.
Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91. UGI has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
