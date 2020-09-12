Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives $41.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

UBER opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

