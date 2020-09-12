Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SMIF stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.85. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).
About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd
