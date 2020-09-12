Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMIF stock opened at GBX 87 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.85. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 12-month low of GBX 53.28 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

About Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

