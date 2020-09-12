Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 22,366 Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,991,000 after acquiring an additional 139,611 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $16,437,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

