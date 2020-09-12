Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 15,680 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 157.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 354,422 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 692,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 178,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4,617.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 745,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 93,543 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,988.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.