Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 15,668 Shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 678,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $5,586,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,837,575 shares of company stock valued at $105,824,895 in the last three months.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

