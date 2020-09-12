Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $7,223,758.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,847 shares of company stock valued at $15,214,012. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GrubHub from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

