Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $986,000 in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

