Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.05 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 312.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of NI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

