Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 395.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 318,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

CF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

