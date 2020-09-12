Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.21 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $34.22 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

