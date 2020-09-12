Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.01 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 6,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

