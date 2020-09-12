Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 25,633 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.