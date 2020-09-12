Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 78,569 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,569 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 98.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Halliburton by 177.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 15.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,197 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

