Truist Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective cut by Truist from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $72.05 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
