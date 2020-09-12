Truist Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective cut by Truist from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $72.05 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,313,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,895,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,805,000 after purchasing an additional 146,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

