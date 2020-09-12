Truist Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $28.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOB. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 279.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 428,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 315,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.2% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 205,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 92,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

