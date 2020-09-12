Truist Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $95.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70.

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

Accolade Company Profile

