Truist Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $95.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.
NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70.
In other Accolade news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.
Accolade Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.